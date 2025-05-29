Director Vinod AK Interview: Moonwalk will be a joyful ride for young and old

Initially, the team planned to cast familiar faces in the lead roles, to leverage star value. Vinod recalls, “There were talks with a few established actors.” But soon, they realised those actors would have to fit into their unique way of working. The film demanded several days of orientation and training, especially because the dance style belonged to a particular era and was very different from today’s cinematic choreography. “We understood that busy actors wouldn’t be able to dedicate that much time to a film like this,” Vinod explains. Meanwhile, the team was scouting fresh faces as an alternative. After discussions with the production team, Vinod got approval to move forward with newcomers based on his conviction. “After seeing the film, I can’t imagine anyone else in place of those wonderful newcomers,” he reflects. Apart from the fresh talent, only Srikant Murali and Veenah Naair appear as familiar faces. Vinod also shares a glimpse of an alternate idea. “Initially, I even had thoughts of casting Ishaan Khatter for the Hindi version, which would have been a completely different approach.”

For Moonwalk’s dance choreography, Vinod turned to Sreejith, whose ties to the 80s dance scene in Kochi brought a layer of authenticity. “Over time, we kept interacting, and I found out that he was actually part of a dance team in Kochi during the same era that the film is set in. He also knew about the subtle differences in the dance styles between dancers from Trivandrum and Kochi at that time.” Moonwalk received a major boost when acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery came on board as presenter. Vinod reveals, “There were a few issues holding the project back, and Lijo offered to take responsibility for sorting them out. That was an unexpected and much-appreciated helping hand. It was also his initiative to bring Listin Stephen on board as a co-producer.” Lijo’s involvement was far from symbolic. His guidance, drawn from years of experience, gave the team the confidence to push their creative boundaries. “I have experience making ad films, but working on a full-length feature is different. You often go with your gut feeling about what will work for the audience. Getting reassurance from someone of his stature on those instincts was deeply valuable,” Vinod says.

Music, a pivotal thread in the fabric of the film, brought Vinod together with composer Prashant Pillai. “Prashant was the first person I brought in as one of the technicians. He sent me some samples of the ideas he had been working on, and that’s how it all started,” Vinod recounts. As Moonwalk is about to reach audiences, Vinod’s hope remains simple yet sincere. “Just come and enjoy,” he signs off with a smile.