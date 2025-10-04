Aamir Pallikal announces next directorial titled Prempaatta, launches new production banner

The title and production banner were launched in Kochi on Thursday in the presence of the film’s team. Scripted by author Lijeesh Kumar, Prempaatta is described as a campus-rooted story inspired by the energy and camaraderie of NSS camps. Aamir previously hinted that it will be the first full-length Malayalam film set entirely in an NSS camp, aiming to capture campus nostalgia, youthful friendships, music and romance.