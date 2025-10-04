Aamir Pallikal announces next directorial titled Prempaatta, launches new production banner

Filmmaker Aamir Pallikal, known for helming Ayisha and ED – Extra Decent, has announced his third directorial titled Prempaatta. The upcoming project is produced under Aamir’s newly launched banner Studio Outsiders, with the film's music director Ankit Menon also joining as co-producer.
Prempaatta stars Joemon Jyothir, Junaiz V P, Saafboi, Saiju Kurup, Mamta Mohandas, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Irshad Ali, Sujith Shanker, Aswin Vijayan, Tiss Thomas, Innocent and Hanan Shah. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Shaji Kumar and editor Akash Varghese Joseph.
The title and production banner were launched in Kochi on Thursday in the presence of the film’s team. Scripted by author Lijeesh Kumar, Prempaatta is described as a campus-rooted story inspired by the energy and camaraderie of NSS camps. Aamir previously hinted that it will be the first full-length Malayalam film set entirely in an NSS camp, aiming to capture campus nostalgia, youthful friendships, music and romance.
Lijeesh, who previously authored the book Kanjaavu and heads the edtech start-up Xylem Learning, had earlier called the project a result of his friendship with Aamir, noting that Prempaatta is intended to be commercial, youthful, and nostalgic, with a love track at its core.