New political drama The Comrade announced, title poster unveiled by P A Mohammed Riyas

An upcoming Malayalam political drama, The Comrade, was officially announced on Monday with the launch of its title poster in Kozhikode. The poster was unveiled by the state's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism, P A Mohammed Riyas. It features the figure of a leader resembling Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seen from behind as he addresses a massive crowd.
The Comrade, set against the backdrop of Kerala’s political history spanning the past eighty years, is written and directed by P M Thomas Kutty, who previously helmed the 2023 film Uschool. The upcoming film is produced by Murali Kunnumpurath's Waterman Films, who earlier produced Vellam and Sumathi Valavu.
According to the makers, The Comrade is being mounted on a large scale and will feature several leading actors from Malayalam cinema. Director Thomas said the film will offer a distinctive take on Kerala’s political evolution, blending historical events with a theatrical viewing experience unlike any previous Malayalam political drama.
Producer Murali added that the film will bring together around ten prominent mainstream actors along with other accomplished performers. Details regarding the cast and technical crew will be revealed in the coming weeks, the makers said.