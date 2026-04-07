Arjun Ashokan's film with producer Arun Gopy titled Melcow Pondicherry

Recently, we reported about Arjun Ashokan starring in a film produced by Arun Gopy. Earlier this Sunday, the makers dropped a title poster for the film. Also starring Althaf Salim, Balu Varghese, Sarath Sabha, and Rajendran in important roles, the film has been titled Melcow Pondicherry. Salim Kumar and Dileep launched the poster for the movie, directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan from a Sanoop Thykoodam screenplay, based on Nikhil's own story. Sanoop is also credited as the film's dialogue writer and has a role in the film. The movie is produced by Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under their namesake banners.