Arjun Ashokan's film with producer Arun Gopy titled Melcow Pondicherry

Recently, we reported about Arjun Ashokan starring in a film produced by Arun Gopy. Earlier this Sunday, the makers dropped a title poster for the film. Also starring Althaf Salim, Balu Varghese, Sarath Sabha, and Rajendran in important roles, the film has been titled Melcow Pondicherry. Salim Kumar and Dileep launched the poster for the movie, directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan from a Sanoop Thykoodam screenplay, based on Nikhil's own story. Sanoop is also credited as the film's dialogue writer and has a role in the film. The movie is produced by Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under their namesake banners.
Melcow Pondicherry also stars newcomers Sreelakshmi Vijayan, Anna Susan Roy, and Akshaya Premnath. In the announcement posts, the makers promised a film "filled with fun, chaos, colours, and unexpected surprises" and a "wild ride" that is set in a "world where every moment has a story to tell!"
The title poster has the image of a funky-looking van with an alligator next to it, hinting at an entertainer with 'madcap' humour from the beginning to end. Some days before the announcement, the makers also shared on social media a video where the film's cast and crew can be seen in a jovial mood. Interestingly, the film's title poster released on the same day as the makers of Pallichattambi dropped a trailer; the Tovino Thomas starrer's director Dijo Jose Antony mentored Nikhil.
On the technical front, the movie has cinematographer Saneesh Stanly, composer Electronic Kili, editor Sagar Dass, and art director Aji Kuttiyani.
The film also has Sunatha Philip Justin and Saumya John Arun as executive producers. Production on the film has been wrapped. The makers are yet to disclose further details about the project. However, in the title poster, they revealed that the movie would release soon.