First look of Sreenath Bhasi's Karakkam unveiled

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the first look of the Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Karakkam on Monday through social media. The colourful poster features Kammatti Paadam actor Shaun Romy at the top centre, surrounded by men in dance costumes and other characters. Below, a group led by Sreenath, alongside Minnal Murali-fame Femina George, is seen near a van. Billed as a musical horror comedy, it is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, who previously helmed the 2023 film Charles Enterprises.