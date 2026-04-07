First look of Sreenath Bhasi's Karakkam unveiled

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the first look of the Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Karakkam on Monday through social media. The colourful poster features Kammatti Paadam actor Shaun Romy at the top centre, surrounded by men in dance costumes and other characters. Below, a group led by Sreenath, alongside Minnal Murali-fame Femina George, is seen near a van. Billed as a musical horror comedy, it is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, who previously helmed the 2023 film Charles Enterprises.
Karakkam is jointly written by Subhash, Nipin Narayanan and Arjun Narayanan, based on a story by Dhanush Varghese. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Sidharth Bharathan, Jean Paul Lal, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anchakkallakokkan actor Praveen TJ, Manikandan R Achari, Biju Kuttan, Aavesham-fame Midhutty, Manoj Moses, Shalu Rahim, Vishnu Reghu, Vineeth Thattil David, Leenaz Samad Bicha, Sravan Selvan and Keyin Sunny. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Bablu Aju, editing by Nidhin Raj Arol and music by Sam CS.
Karakkam is produced by Kimberly Trinidade and Ankush Singh under the banners of Krown Stars Entertainment and Black Turtle Productions.
Sreenath, who was last seen in Pongala, also has Udumbanchola Vision, co-starring Mathew Thomas, and G1 as part of his upcoming lineup.