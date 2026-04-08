Dijo Jose Antony: Don’t expect a strong political statement in Pallichattambi

That distinction becomes crucial, especially in a genre where familiarity often helps audience acceptance. Dijo recounts that, unlike stories based on known figures, this one demanded complete invention. “When you make a film on someone people already know, there is a certain safety. But here, we are building everything from scratch. We are creating a world and evolving a hero within it. That is a big challenge,” he says. Dijo adds that with a period film, everything has to feel right from the first frame to the last, and getting the sense of time and authenticity right pushes a filmmaker’s craftsmanship.