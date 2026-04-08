Suhasini Maniratnam to lead new Malayalam film Anchaam Pramaanam

Suhasini will play the lead character Gracy in Anchaam Pramaanam, which is scripted by author Shinie Antony. The film also features Kani Kusruti, Renji Panicker, Shebin Benson, Nimisha Elizabeth Dean, Vinay Menon and Akhila Nath, among others. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Sinto Poduthas, editing by Bina Paul, and music by Sooraj S Kurup. Apart from Kodungallur, principal photography for Anchaam Pramaanam will also take place in Thodupuzha.