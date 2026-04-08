Suhasini Maniratnam to lead new Malayalam film Anchaam Pramaanam

Suhasini Maniratnam is headlining a new Malayalam film titled Anchaam Pramaanam, which marks her return to a central role in the industry after a considerable gap. It is directed by Jaiiddev, who previously helmed Bhavana’s 2025 horror thriller The Door.
Produced under the banner of Ruby Endeavour, Anchaam Pramaanam began shooting in Kodungallur, Thrissur, following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. The upcoming film is billed as a psychological thriller set in the 1980s and revolves around a wealthy Syrian Christian family. According to the makers, the narrative examines entrenched family structures where values and hierarchy dominate, often marginalising women.
Suhasini will play the lead character Gracy in Anchaam Pramaanam, which is scripted by author Shinie Antony. The film also features Kani Kusruti, Renji Panicker, Shebin Benson, Nimisha Elizabeth Dean, Vinay Menon and Akhila Nath, among others. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Sinto Poduthas, editing by Bina Paul, and music by Sooraj S Kurup. Apart from Kodungallur, principal photography for Anchaam Pramaanam will also take place in Thodupuzha.
Suhasini’s last appearance in Malayalam was in the 2025 anthology film Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu.