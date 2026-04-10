Gauthami Nair: I’ve not satisfied my thirst as an actor yet

Determined to strike a balance now, Gauthami says she is “taking baby steps” to re-establish herself. Currently pursuing a PhD in psychiatry, she hopes to become more active in films once she completes the course. “I know a PhD is the highest I can go academically right now. If I take a break after this and return, it won’t be as difficult as before. I also don’t think I’ve satisfied my thirst as an actor yet, and believe I have a lot more to offer. But for that, people need to know I’m still around,” she says. Though not physically present in Kerala due to her studies in Bengaluru, she adds she has been reconnecting with film industry colleagues to signal her availability.