Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu OTT release: When and where to watch Askar Ali's time-loop thriller

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is, in fact, an extrapolation of Jithu’s earlier short film titled Sambhavam. Expanding a short concept into a full-length feature is never easy, and to his credit, he attempts it with reasonable ambition. The film might not be entirely novel in its premise, but the attempt deserves appreciation, given how rarely Malayalam cinema addresses such ideas."