Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu OTT release: When and where to watch Askar Ali's time-loop thriller

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is set to make its digital premiere on JioHotstar from April 15 on the occasion of the Vishu festival. Written and directed by debutant Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the film opened in theatres on March 6 to generally positive reviews. Headlined by Askar Ali, it also features Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Sreekanth Dasan, Senthil Krishna, Neethu Krishna and Gouri Vineeth in key roles.
Set largely within a forest region along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu border, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu explores a mysterious zone from which no one is said to have returned. The narrative blends elements of mystery, fantasy and horror, with a time-bending thread at its core. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Naveen Najose, editor Arjun Prakash and composer Godwin Thomas. It is produced by Faras Mohamed, Fahad Sidheekh and Fayez Mohammed under the banner of Nallacinema Productions.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is, in fact, an extrapolation of Jithu’s earlier short film titled Sambhavam. Expanding a short concept into a full-length feature is never easy, and to his credit, he attempts it with reasonable ambition. The film might not be entirely novel in its premise, but the attempt deserves appreciation, given how rarely Malayalam cinema addresses such ideas."