Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Movie Review: A bolder, funnier sequel that dances into dark spaces with aplomb

Among the new faces, Baby Jean is the revelation. As Subhash, the nosy neighbour across the road who has an unfortunate proximity to everything the family is trying desperately to hide, he is an absolute menace and a genuine delight to watch. The film's habit of placing a disruptive Subhash-type character against every plan Sasi's family hatches is carried forward here with full awareness that it is fast becoming a franchise quirk. Convenient, yes, but Bharathanatyam had already established that coincidental disruptions are baked into its comic DNA, so it works. And bringing back Abhiram Radhakrishnan's Subhash from the first film to exist alongside the new one is a quietly funny joke.