Gokulam Gopalan to produce Vaazha 2 director Savin SA's next

Riding on the unprecedented success of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, debutant filmmaker Savin SA is set to direct a new film backed by producer Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.
The production house announced the project on Monday through social media, sharing a photograph featuring Savin alongside Gopalan and executive producer Krishnamoorthy. No further details regarding the cast, genre or production timeline have been disclosed.
The announcement comes as Vaazha 2 continues a dream theatrical run worldwide since its release on April 2, with the film reportedly grossing over Rs 150 crores. The performance of the second instalment, led by social media stars Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin, has reinforced the growing commercial viability of the Vaazha franchise. Additionally, franchise writer and co-producer Vipin Das has hinted at a possible third instalment on Monday through social media.
Meanwhile, Sree Gokulam Movies has a slate of high-profile projects in various stages of production. These include Rojin Thomas's ambitious horror fantasy Kathanar, headlined by Jayasurya, the Suresh Gopi-starrer Ottakkomban, Mohanlal's L 367, directed by Meppadiyan-fame Vishnu Mohan and the Tamil film Killer, starring SJ Suryah.