Gokulam Gopalan to produce Vaazha 2 director Savin SA's next

The announcement comes as Vaazha 2 continues a dream theatrical run worldwide since its release on April 2, with the film reportedly grossing over Rs 150 crores. The performance of the second instalment, led by social media stars Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin, has reinforced the growing commercial viability of the Vaazha franchise. Additionally, franchise writer and co-producer Vipin Das has hinted at a possible third instalment on Monday through social media.