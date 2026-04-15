Ashakal Aayiram OTT release: When and where to watch Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram's family drama

Ashakal Aayiram, starring Jayaram and his son Kalidas Jayaram in the lead, will make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on April 17. The streaming platform announced the release date on Monday. The light-hearted family drama had its theatrical release earlier this year on February 6.
Directed by G Prajith, Ashakal Aayiram revolves around the strained yet affectionate relationship between a father (Jayaram) and his son (Kalidas), whose outlooks on life sharply differ. While the son dreams of becoming a film star, the father, tired after years of struggle, believes it is more important to simply get by in life. Their different ways of thinking lead to clashes, even though both want a better life for each other.
The cast also includes Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna, alongside Sharaf U Dheen, Ramesh Pisharody, Zhins Shan and Anand Manmadhan in supporting roles. The screenplay is co-written by filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, with Jude also serving as creative director. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.