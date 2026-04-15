Ashakal Aayiram OTT release: When and where to watch Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram's family drama

Directed by G Prajith, Ashakal Aayiram revolves around the strained yet affectionate relationship between a father (Jayaram) and his son (Kalidas), whose outlooks on life sharply differ. While the son dreams of becoming a film star, the father, tired after years of struggle, believes it is more important to simply get by in life. Their different ways of thinking lead to clashes, even though both want a better life for each other.