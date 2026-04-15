From Billion Boys to Billion Girls: Vipin Das announces Vaazha 3 amid Vaazha 2’s historic box office run

The third instalment of the Vaazha franchise, titled Vaazha 3 - Biopic of a Billion Girls, was announced on Tuesday, confirming a shift towards female-led storytelling within the popular series. In a detailed statement, Vipin Das, who returns as the writer and one of the producers, reflected on the franchise's growth and reiterated its founding principle of introducing new talent to cinema.
“The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined… we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters,” he wrote, adding that the series would continue to function as an open platform for emerging writers, directors, actors and composers. Significantly, the third film will feature girls in the lead, marking a departure from the male-centric narratives of the earlier instalments. Vipin said the decision was driven by audience response and suggestions, positioning the project as a natural evolution of the franchise’s inclusive ethos.
Continuing its practice of promoting new filmmakers, Vaazha 3 will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, a member of Vipin’s core assistant team. Composer Ankit Menon will return as music supervisor, once again bringing together multiple independent artists as part of the franchise’s collaborative model. Vipin also confirmed that production is scheduled to begin next year. While acknowledging the wait, he said, “We know it’s a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it!” Alongside Vipin, the third instalment is being produced by Harris Desom, PB Anish, Sahu Garapati, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. The Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director further clarified that submissions for acting or technical roles are not being accepted at present, noting that open auditions will be announced only after the script is finalised.
The Vaazha films are essentially coming-of-age dramas centred on youngsters often looked down upon by society as they attempt to find meaning and direction in their lives. The franchise began with the 2024 film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, directed by Anand Menen, which introduced a fresh pool of young talent and went on to become a commercial success. It was followed by Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, directed by Savin SA, which expanded the scale and reach of the series while continuing its talent-first approach. Released on April 2, Vaazha 2 is currently breaking Malayalam cinema box office records in an unprecedented manner, despite being headlined by popular social media personalities such as Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin rather than conventional market-driven stars.
Meanwhile, Vipin is currently working on his next directorial venture Santhosh Trophy, which reunites him with his lead actor from Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, Prithviraj Sukumaran.