From Billion Boys to Billion Girls: Vipin Das announces Vaazha 3 amid Vaazha 2’s historic box office run

Continuing its practice of promoting new filmmakers, Vaazha 3 will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, a member of Vipin’s core assistant team. Composer Ankit Menon will return as music supervisor, once again bringing together multiple independent artists as part of the franchise’s collaborative model. Vipin also confirmed that production is scheduled to begin next year. While acknowledging the wait, he said, “We know it’s a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it!” Alongside Vipin, the third instalment is being produced by Harris Desom, PB Anish, Sahu Garapati, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios. The Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director further clarified that submissions for acting or technical roles are not being accepted at present, noting that open auditions will be announced only after the script is finalised.