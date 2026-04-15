It's a wrap for Sandeep Pradeep-starrer Cosmic Samson

The makers of Cosmic Samson, headlined by Sandeep Pradeep as the titular protagonist, announced on Tuesday that the film has completed its principal photography after 80 days of shooting. The update was shared through social media by the production house Weekend Blockbusters.
Announcing the wrap, the team wrote: “What started as an idea slowly became a world — built day by day, shot by shot, moment by moment. Through the chaos, the long nights, the unexpected turns, and the quiet in-betweens… we kept going. And now, finally — we made it.”
Helmed by John Luther director Abhijith Joseph, Cosmic Samson also features Mukesh, Miya George, Alphonse Puthren, and Althaf Salim, among others. The screenplay is co-written by Abhijith and Abhikersh Vasanth. The film is produced by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, in association with Manuel Cruz Darwin of D Group.
On the technical front, Cosmic Samson has cinematography by Deepak D Menon, music by Sibi Mathew Alex, editing by Chaman Chakko and action choreography by Vlad Rimburg.
Sandeep was last seen in Dinjith Ayyathan's mystery thriller Eko.