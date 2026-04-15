Madhav Suresh-starrer Ankam Attahasam gets a release date

Ankam Attahasam, starring Madhav Suresh, Saiju Kurup and Shine Tom Chacko, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 8. The release date was announced by Madhav on Monday through social media. Directed by Sujith S Nair, the film is billed as a gangster thriller set in Thiruvananthapuram, "exploring a conflict between truth and survival."
Ankam Attahasam is jointly written by Sujith and Anil Kumar G, who is also producing it alongside Samuel Mathai under the banner of Triani Productions. The film also features Maqbool Salmaan, Nandu, Alencier Ley Lopez, M A Nishad, Swaswika and Sibi Thomas, among others. The film, presented by Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies, has cinematography by Sivan S Sangeeth, editing by Pradeep Sankar, and music composed by Sreekumar Vasudev and Gayathri Nair.
Madhav, who was last seen in his father Suresh Gopi's JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, also has Gaganachari director Arun Chandu's upcoming zombie comedy Vala in the pipeline.