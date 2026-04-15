Madhav Suresh-starrer Ankam Attahasam gets a release date

Ankam Attahasam is jointly written by Sujith and Anil Kumar G, who is also producing it alongside Samuel Mathai under the banner of Triani Productions. The film also features Maqbool Salmaan, Nandu, Alencier Ley Lopez, M A Nishad, Swaswika and Sibi Thomas, among others. The film, presented by Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies, has cinematography by Sivan S Sangeeth, editing by Pradeep Sankar, and music composed by Sreekumar Vasudev and Gayathri Nair.