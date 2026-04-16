Mohanlal–Tharun Moorthy’s L 366 titled Athimanoharam; new poster out

The makers of L 366, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, officially announced the film’s title as Athimanoharam on the occasion of Vishu. The film’s name was revealed at 10 am on the festival day, taking fans by surprise.
Along with the title, the makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Mohanlal in a khaki police uniform, standing amidst a group of Sabarimala devotees on a pilgrimage. The look reaffirms his character, TS Lovelajan, marking the veteran actor’s return to a cop role after a considerable gap.
The film marks Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy’s second collaboration after the success of Thudarum. Backed by Ashiq Usman under his banner, the project is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work as a writer for Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi and Maharani. The film also stars Meera Jasmine as Naisy, who plays the wife of Mohanlal's Lovelajan.
On the technical front, Athimanoharam brings together a strong crew, including cinematographer Shaji Kumar, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Vivek Harshan, and sound designer Vishnu Govind. The team also includes co-director Binu Pappu, art director Gokuldas, costume designer Mashar Hamza, and makeup artist Ronex Xavier.
Mohanlal's upcoming slate of films also includes L 367, directed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan; the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa, directed by Vysakh; and another project with Tharun, to be backed by Thudarum producer M Renjith. The veteran actor is also part of Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, the debut acting vehicle of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, which is scheduled for an Onam release this year.