Mohanlal–Tharun Moorthy’s L 366 titled Athimanoharam; new poster out

The film marks Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy’s second collaboration after the success of Thudarum. Backed by Ashiq Usman under his banner, the project is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work as a writer for Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi and Maharani. The film also stars Meera Jasmine as Naisy, who plays the wife of Mohanlal's Lovelajan.