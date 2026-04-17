Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game wraps production

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's thriller I'm Game is one of the most-awaited films right now. The latest update from the makers of Nahas Hidhayath's film is that the production has concluded.
The team of I'm Game shared wrap stills from the sets of the film featuring the actor and director, along with the crew.
I’m Game is billed as a sports-based thriller and is jointly scripted by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker. The film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, reuniting with Nahas after the success of RDX, with Tamil actor Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and filmmaker-actor Mysskin in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.
I’m Game, slated to arrive in cinemas during Onam 2026, is produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Besides Malayalam, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.