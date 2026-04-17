Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game wraps production

I’m Game is billed as a sports-based thriller and is jointly scripted by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker. The film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, reuniting with Nahas after the success of RDX, with Tamil actor Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and filmmaker-actor Mysskin in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.