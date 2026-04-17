Karikku feature film project goes on floors

The debut feature film of popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku has commenced production. The project officially went on floors on Thursday, following a traditional pooja ceremony held in Munnar, attended by members of the cast and crew.
The untitled film is directed by Karikku founder Nikhil Prasad and is jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Entertainments and Karikku Studios. The project was first announced in October last year, marking the collective’s move from digital content into mainstream cinema.
Founded in 2018, Karikku has emerged as one of Malayalam’s most prominent online content platforms, gaining a large following through its web series and comedy sketches, including Thera Para.
Members of the Karikku team, including Anand Mathews, Anu K Aniyan, Arjun Ratan, Binoy John, Jeevan Stephen, Kiran Viyyath, Krishna Chandran, Sabareesh Sajjin and Unni Mathews, are expected to feature in the new film, along with other prominent actors from the industry.
Further details regarding the yet-to-be-titled film’s plot, genre and technical crew have not yet been disclosed.