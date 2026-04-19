Joju George’s second directorial venture Paripadi launched

Joju has written the story and screenplay for Paripadi, in addition to directing and playing the lead role. The film reportedly also stars Vineeth Thattil David, Saiju Kurup, Bitto Davis, Aiswaria Chandran, Dilshanaa, Rithu Manthra, Jaya Kurup and Shibin S Raghav, among others. On the technical front, Joju has assembled a formidable team, with Tamil composer Yuvan Shankar Raja making his Malayalam debut as music director. Cinematography will be handled by Rajeev Ravi, while stunt choreography has been entrusted to Anbariv. Manu Antony serves as editor, with Ajayan Adat as sound designer and Sabu Mohan as production designer.