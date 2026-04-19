Joju George’s second directorial venture Paripadi launched

Actor Joju George’s second directorial venture was launched in Chalakudy on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew, followed by the unveiling of the film’s title, Paripadi. The project is produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company, which has previously backed commercial successes such as 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Rekhachithram and Aadu 3.
Joju has written the story and screenplay for Paripadi, in addition to directing and playing the lead role. The film reportedly also stars Vineeth Thattil David, Saiju Kurup, Bitto Davis, Aiswaria Chandran, Dilshanaa, Rithu Manthra, Jaya Kurup and Shibin S Raghav, among others. On the technical front, Joju has assembled a formidable team, with Tamil composer Yuvan Shankar Raja making his Malayalam debut as music director. Cinematography will be handled by Rajeev Ravi, while stunt choreography has been entrusted to Anbariv. Manu Antony serves as editor, with Ajayan Adat as sound designer and Sabu Mohan as production designer.
Paripadi follows Joju’s directorial debut, Pani, released in 2024. The new title comes after speculation on social media that the project could be the second instalment of Pani. However, there has been no official clarification so far on whether Paripadi is connected to Pani as a sequel or franchise continuation.