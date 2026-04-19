Prathichaya OTT release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly and B Unnikrishnan's political drama

Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies along with RD Illuminations LLP, Prathichaya was released in cinemas during Kerala’s Assembly election season and drew attention for its political backdrop. The film explores themes of public image, media influence and family rivalry within a political setting. On the technical front, Prathichaya has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, music by Justin Varghese, editing by Manoj, costume by Siji Nobel Thomas, art direction by Aji Kutiyani, and production design by Shajie Naduvil.