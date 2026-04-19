Prathichaya OTT release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly and B Unnikrishnan's political drama

Nivin Pauly’s political drama Prathichaya will begin streaming on JioHotstar from April 24, following its theatrical release on March 26. Written and directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film marks his first collaboration with Nivin.
The story centres on political legacy and succession, with Balachandra Menon playing veteran politician Varghese and Nivin portraying his son John. The ensemble cast includes Sharaf U Dheen, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sai Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Vishnu Agasthya, Nishant Sagar and Neethu Krishna, among others.
Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies along with RD Illuminations LLP, Prathichaya was released in cinemas during Kerala’s Assembly election season and drew attention for its political backdrop. The film explores themes of public image, media influence and family rivalry within a political setting. On the technical front, Prathichaya has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, music by Justin Varghese, editing by Manoj, costume by Siji Nobel Thomas, art direction by Aji Kutiyani, and production design by Shajie Naduvil.
Nivin is currently shooting for Bethelem Kudumba Unit, a rom-com co-starring Mamitha Baiju and directed by Girish AD.