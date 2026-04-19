Vaazha 2 box office: Sequel crosses ₹100 crore at Kerala box office in just 16 days, beating Lokah and Thudarum

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has crossed ₹100 crore from the Kerala box office alone on the 15th day since its theatrical release on April 2, the makers confirmed on Friday through social media. The milestone marks one of the most extraordinary runs in recent Malayalam cinema history. The second instalment in the Vaazha franchise is also reportedly the fastest film to achieve the feat, surpassing the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, which reached the mark in 19 days, and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which did so in 24 days.