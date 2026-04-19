Vaazha 2 box office: Sequel crosses ₹100 crore at Kerala box office in just 16 days, beating Lokah and Thudarum

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has crossed ₹100 crore from the Kerala box office alone on the 15th day since its theatrical release on April 2, the makers confirmed on Friday through social media. The milestone marks one of the most extraordinary runs in recent Malayalam cinema history. The second instalment in the Vaazha franchise is also reportedly the fastest film to achieve the feat, surpassing the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, which reached the mark in 19 days, and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which did so in 24 days.
Directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, Vaazha 2 has emerged as an unprecedented juggernaut for the industry, particularly because it is headlined not by conventional market-driven stars but by social media personalities such as Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin. The achievement is widely seen as a significant moment for Malayalam cinema, demonstrating the growing box office pull of digital-era personalities when backed by a strong audience connect.
The film’s sustained theatrical momentum has also underlined the popularity of the franchise, which began with the 2024 hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. With its theatrical run still going strong worldwide, the makers have also announced that the Telugu-dubbed version of Vaazha 2 will release in theatres on April 24.
While not a direct sequel to the first film, the second instalment continues the franchise’s coming-of-age template, focusing on youngsters negotiating social and familial expectations. Its success has already paved the way for a third instalment, Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, which will notably shift the franchise’s focus to girls-led storytelling and is expected to go on floors next year.