Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew team up for a new mystery thriller

Shani features Gouri G Kishan as the female lead, with Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Suryakrish, Jeo Baby and Veena Nair in supporting roles. The technical crew comprises veteran cinematographer Venu, editor Ratheesh Raj, and composer duo Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. The film is produced by Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deoolekar under the banners of Jasani Entertainment INC and 6 Dimensions Films and Media LLP. Further details regarding its plot and genre are being kept under wraps. As per the makers, principal photography will take place in and around Aluva.