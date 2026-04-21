Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew team up for a new mystery thriller

Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew are headlining a new film, reportedly titled Shani, which was formally launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Angamaly. This mystery thriller is written and directed by debutant Suvin S Somasekharan, who earlier penned Tovino's Nadikar and Joju George's Star.
Shani features Gouri G Kishan as the female lead, with Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Suryakrish, Jeo Baby and Veena Nair in supporting roles. The technical crew comprises veteran cinematographer Venu, editor Ratheesh Raj, and composer duo Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. The film is produced by Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deoolekar under the banners of Jasani Entertainment INC and 6 Dimensions Films and Media LLP. Further details regarding its plot and genre are being kept under wraps. As per the makers, principal photography will take place in and around Aluva.
Arjun will next be seen in the Joju-starrer Varavu, directed by Shaji Kailas, which is scheduled for release in May. The Thalavara actor is also part of debutant Nikhil Mohan’s Melcow Pondicherry and Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban’s upcoming multi-starrer Disco.
Roshan was last seen in the sports-comedy actioner Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, which co-starred Arjun in a lead role.