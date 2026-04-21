First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Secret of Kalinga out

The first look of Dhyan Sreenivasan's upcoming film Secret of Kalinga was unveiled by the makers through social media. Billed as a mystery-horror-comedy, the poster features Dhyan alongside Riyaz Khan, Althaf Salim and Nithin Parameswar, a popular social media content creator. It is directed by Saneesh Unnikrishnan, who has co-written the screenplay with Jishnu M Aaryan.
On the technical front, Secret of Kalinga has cinematography by Asrith Santhosh, editing by Aswanth Raveendran and music by Gokul Sreekandan, with a background score jointly composed by Dhanush Harikumar and Vimaljith Vijayan. The film is produced by Basheer Varandharappilly and Sulthan under the banner of Aira Films. More details regarding its plot, extended cast and release plans are yet to be disclosed.
Dhyan was last seen in Rajesh Amanakara’s family drama Kalyanamaram, co-starring child actor Devananda of Malikappuram fame in a pivotal role.