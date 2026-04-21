First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Secret of Kalinga out

On the technical front, Secret of Kalinga has cinematography by Asrith Santhosh, editing by Aswanth Raveendran and music by Gokul Sreekandan, with a background score jointly composed by Dhanush Harikumar and Vimaljith Vijayan. The film is produced by Basheer Varandharappilly and Sulthan under the banner of Aira Films. More details regarding its plot, extended cast and release plans are yet to be disclosed.