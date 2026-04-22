Achappa's Album premiere: When forgotten albums begin to speak

Speaking at the premiere, Deepti explains that the emotional core of the story emerges from her own family life. "I have three sons, and the idea comes from my own home," she shares. "It is not easy bringing up three boys. I often tell them to learn from their father. I want my children to have the same value system." She adds that the story also feels universal: "When we are young, we rarely understand our parents. But when we marry and have children of our own, we finally understand them."