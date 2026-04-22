Kalyani Panicker: Watching my parents at work shaped my acting

The daughter of veteran actors Bindu Panicker and Sai Kumar, Kalyani has been drawn to cinema from a young age. However, her parents, she says, were initially hesitant about her pursuing acting and encouraged her to focus on her studies instead. Though she obliged, and went to London for higher studies, her time there eventually made her reconsider her path. “I moved to London to pursue a new passion — culinary arts, where I did a diploma specialising in French cuisine. I enjoyed the course, but somewhere along the way, my experiences there made me realise my love for art, and cinema in particular. I don’t know why, but I really wanted to give it a try. When I spoke to my parents about it, they understood how deeply passionate I am, and since then, they’ve been extremely supportive.”