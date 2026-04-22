Kalyani Panicker: Watching my parents at work shaped my acting

Malayalam cinema has lately been witnessing a surge of new talent, particularly from the social media space. The roaring success of Vaazha 2, headlined by a young group of content creators, has further underlined how welcoming both the industry and its audience have been. Riding this wave, Kalyani Panicker, who first caught attention with her social media videos and dance reels, is making her feature film debut with Madhuvidhu, which hits screens today. “I’m going through a mix of emotions, but more excitement than anything else,” says Kalyani about her big-screen entry. “As someone who has always wanted to see myself on screen, this is nothing short of a dream come true,” she beams.
The daughter of veteran actors Bindu Panicker and Sai Kumar, Kalyani has been drawn to cinema from a young age. However, her parents, she says, were initially hesitant about her pursuing acting and encouraged her to focus on her studies instead. Though she obliged, and went to London for higher studies, her time there eventually made her reconsider her path. “I moved to London to pursue a new passion — culinary arts, where I did a diploma specialising in French cuisine. I enjoyed the course, but somewhere along the way, my experiences there made me realise my love for art, and cinema in particular. I don’t know why, but I really wanted to give it a try. When I spoke to my parents about it, they understood how deeply passionate I am, and since then, they’ve been extremely supportive.”
Interestingly, Kalyani had been receiving film offers even before she moved to London. She recalls being considered for Madhura Manohara Moham, headlined by Rajisha Vijayan and Sharaf U Dheen. “I wasn’t approached directly, but through my mother. At the time, my parents weren’t sure about my career choices.” A big fan of Sharaf, Kalyani admits she was disappointed to miss that opportunity. But in a twist of fate, Madhuvidhu has him as her co-star. “I’ve always been in awe of Sharaf ikka’s comic timing, especially in films like Padakkalam. I was initially nervous, but he took the initiative to break the ice and make me comfortable. Whenever I felt low before a shot, he would notice and cheer me up. First co-stars are always special, but with the kind of support I got, it felt extra special.”
Directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, Madhuvidhu promises to be a light-hearted family entertainer. Having grown up watching her mother’s films, many of them family dramas, it’s a genre Kalyani holds close to her heart. “I love films that explore family dynamics and the interpersonal relationships between extended family members like appuppan, chittappan and others. Madhuvidhu is one such film that places a lot of importance on these relationships. It’s something people of all age groups can watch and leave with their hearts full.”
Kalyani has another reason to look forward to the film, as it features her acting alongside Sai Kumar. While her mother is also part of the cast, she notes that they don’t share any combination scenes. “Saichan plays my father in the film. I don’t know how many people get such an opportunity, especially in their very first film. I didn’t even know about his casting initially; it happened after I was selected through auditions. It was fun acting alongside him, and I can’t wait to see us together on the big screen.”
Coming from a family of reputed actors, one might assume Kalyani received formal training. However, she clarifies that her parents prefer a more hands-off approach. “All they tell me is to try to understand each character deeply and react accordingly. Beyond that, everything is self-trained. Most of my learning has come from observing my parents and how they went about their careers. Watching them at work shaped my acting.”
Though still early in her career, Kalyani is also aware of the privileges that come with being labelled a ‘nepo kid’ and sees both sides of it. “Being the daughter of Bindu Panicker and Sai Kumar, there’s always a spotlight on me. At the same time, there will be a lot of talk if I fail. So there is pressure, but I try not to think about it too much. Ultimately, we’re all individuals trying to carve out our own identity. I just hope I don’t damage their reputation.”
Apart from her parents, Kalyani cites Mohanlal as her biggest inspiration. Interestingly, not many know that she was initially set to make her debut alongside the icon in Rambaan, directed by Joshiy, before the project was shelved. “I still don’t know what happened to it. I was supposed to play Lalettan’s daughter. The script was completed, and I had already started practising my scenes when I was told the project had been dropped. It was obviously tough, but my parents, who have seen it all in their careers, helped me get through it.”