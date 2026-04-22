Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Jayasurya's fantasy action comedy

Following a successful theatrical run, Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 from May 1, the makers announced on Wednesday. Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film marked the first chapter of the third instalment in the popular Aadu franchise led by Jayasurya. Released in theatres on March 19, it went on to emerge as a major commercial success, reportedly crossing the ₹150 crore mark worldwide.
The fantasy action comedy reunited several familiar faces from the franchise, including Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan and Dharmajan Bolgatty. Unlike the earlier entries, the latest chapter expanded its scale with a narrative spanning multiple timelines while retaining the irreverent humour associated with the series. The film, jointly produced by Friday Film House and Kavya Films, has cinematography by Akhil George, editing by Lijo Paul and music by Shaan Rahman, with a background score by Dawn Vincent.
The original Aadu, released in 2015, underperformed during its initial theatrical run before attaining cult status through home viewing, which later helped propel the success of Aadu 2 in 2017.