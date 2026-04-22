Siju Wilson-starrer Boom Bang goes on floors

Siju Wilson is headlining a new film titled Boom Bang, directed by debutant Junaid Muhammed. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Wednesday in the presence of the cast and crew. It also features Sidharth Bharathan, Nishanth Sagar, Arun Kurian, Subin Tarzan, Nihad Thoppi, Midhutty, Devika Satheesh and Sharick Muhammed in key roles.
Boom Bang has music by Jubair Muhammed, editing by Nirmal R and cinematography by Jinshad Guruvayoor, who has also written the screenplay. The film is produced by Harris Moidutty, Jishnu Sankar, Sridhar Cheni and Joji Jithendran under the banner of British Cinemas. Further details regarding its genre and premise have not yet been disclosed.
Siju will next be seen in Dose, a medical thriller slated for release in May. His upcoming line-up also includes V K Prakash's Bangalore High, co-starring Shine Tom Chacko, debutant Nikhil Geeth's Munnottu and an untitled project by newcomer Arun M Sivan.