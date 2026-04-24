Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on Khalifa delay rumours with major release update and striking new look

Amid ongoing unconfirmed speculation over a possible delay from the previously announced release window, Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday confirmed that his upcoming biggie Khalifa will hit theatres worldwide on August 20 this year for the Onam season. The announcement was made through the actor’s social media handles, where he also shared a new still from the film. The image featured Prithviraj in a visibly younger look, hinting at a different phase in the life of his character.