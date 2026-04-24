Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on Khalifa delay rumours with major release update and striking new look

Amid ongoing unconfirmed speculation over a possible delay from the previously announced release window, Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday confirmed that his upcoming biggie Khalifa will hit theatres worldwide on August 20 this year for the Onam season. The announcement was made through the actor’s social media handles, where he also shared a new still from the film. The image featured Prithviraj in a visibly younger look, hinting at a different phase in the life of his character.
Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, Khalifa is mounted as a large-scale action thriller with a backdrop involving international gold smuggling networks spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal and Kerala. Prithviraj plays Aamir Ali, a notorious smuggler said to be carrying forward a family legacy.
The project had earlier generated significant attention when Mohanlal was announced as part of the cast. He is set to appear as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandfather of Aamir Ali, with the makers previously confirming that the character would feature across the planned two-part narrative. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is also making his Malayalam cinema debut through the film. The technical team includes cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko and action choreographer Yannick Ben.
Khalifa marks Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Vysakh after the Mammootty-starrer Pokkiri Raja, while the director reunites with Mohanlal following Pulimurugan and Monster.
With the latest confirmation, Khalifa is now set to join a crowded Onam box office line-up alongside Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game, Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam.