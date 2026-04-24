Dileep's D 152 is now Neekkam, first look unveiled

Dileep’s upcoming project, which had been progressing under the tentative title D 152, has now been officially titled Neekkam. The makers unveiled the film’s first look poster on Thursday. The poster, carrying the tagline ‘Beyond Destiny’, features Dileep standing in the rain, holding an umbrella.
Neekkam is directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, and marks his directorial venture. The film is scripted by Vibin Balachandran, and the makers have described it as a gripping thriller told through a unique narrative style. Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead after previously sharing screen space with Dileep in Voice of Sathyanathan.
The supporting cast of Neekkam includes Binu Pappu, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sirajudheen Nazar, Sudheer Sukumaran and Remya Suresh. The technical team comprises cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sooraj E S and music director Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by Sandip Senan and Alex E Kurian under the banners Urvassi Theatres and Kaka Stories, respectively, with Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M serving as co-producers.