Dileep's D 152 is now Neekkam, first look unveiled

Neekkam is directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, and marks his directorial venture. The film is scripted by Vibin Balachandran, and the makers have described it as a gripping thriller told through a unique narrative style. Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead after previously sharing screen space with Dileep in Voice of Sathyanathan.