Jayasurya’s next film with Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose titled Mayan - Chapter 1

Jayasurya’s upcoming collaboration with Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose has been titled Mayan - Chapter 1. The project was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Thursday in the presence of the cast and crew. The film also features Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, Niranjana Anoop and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in key roles. It has been jointly scripted by Jithin and veteran filmmaker Raffi.