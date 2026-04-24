Jayasurya’s next film with Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose titled Mayan - Chapter 1

Jayasurya’s upcoming collaboration with Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose has been titled Mayan - Chapter 1. The project was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Thursday in the presence of the cast and crew. The film also features Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, Niranjana Anoop and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in key roles. It has been jointly scripted by Jithin and veteran filmmaker Raffi.
Mayan - Chapter 1 reunites Jithin with his core technical team from Kalamkaval, including cinematographer Faisal Ali, music director Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar. The film is produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions.
Plot details have been kept under wraps. However, unconfirmed reports suggest that the film is being planned as a large-scale thriller exploring black magic and the Karuthachan Oottu ritual.
Jayasurya, who was last seen in the blockbuster Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, has the ambitious fantasy entertainer Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and an untitled film with Anugraheethan Antony director Prince Joy lined up for release later this year. The actor will also lead Ratheesh Vega's directorial debut Operation Tral, a military actioner planned as a pan-India project.