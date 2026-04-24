Madhuvidhu Movie Review: A fun romantic comedy short on emotional weight

Director Vishnu Aravind opens the film by taking us through the family, their habits, their stories and the madness inside the home. Men take turns in the kitchen, gather for drinks at night, fight, tease each other and move around like they have settled into permanent bachelorhood. It should have been funnier than it is. A few jokes work nicely, but many hardly pass muster. The opening stretch has energy, but not enough life. Part of the issue is that the premise itself reminds you of older Malayalam entertainers. Films like Godfather, Meleparambil Aanveedu and Kalyanaraman have already played around with similar spaces... houses full of men, marriage panic, family baggage and comic disorder. Madhuvidhu does not always find a new flavour in the first half.