Madhuvidhu Movie Review: A fun romantic comedy short on emotional weight

A house packed with men, a groom nobody seems willing to marry, rumours of a curse hanging over an old tharavad... Madhuvidhu begins with a setup that feels instantly familiar. The story unfolds in Adoor and follows Amrutharaj aka Ammu (Sharaf U Dheen), whose marriage talks keep falling apart because families are wary of the strange Aanjalimoottil household he comes from. In local gossip, the family is believed to be cursed after an old serpent shrine near the house was disturbed years ago, with many convinced that no woman can live peacefully in that home.
Director: Vishnu Aravind
Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azees Nedumangad, Sai Kumar, Sreejaya Nair
Director Vishnu Aravind opens the film by taking us through the family, their habits, their stories and the madness inside the home. Men take turns in the kitchen, gather for drinks at night, fight, tease each other and move around like they have settled into permanent bachelorhood. It should have been funnier than it is. A few jokes work nicely, but many hardly pass muster. The opening stretch has energy, but not enough life. Part of the issue is that the premise itself reminds you of older Malayalam entertainers. Films like Godfather, Meleparambil Aanveedu and Kalyanaraman have already played around with similar spaces... houses full of men, marriage panic, family baggage and comic disorder. Madhuvidhu does not always find a new flavour in the first half.
Things become much better once Sneha Marcose enters the picture. Played by veteran actor Bindu Panicker's daughter Kalyani Panicker in her big screen debut, Sneha gives the film some freshness. Her scenes with Ammu are easily among the nicest portions here. Their casual conversations, the slow warmth between them... these bits are simple, but they breathe.
Sharaf U Dheen is very much in his comfort zone here. This kind of lovable, mildly confused romantic hero suits him well, recalling shades of his role in Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. He gets the humour right without trying too hard, and the romantic stretches in the first half are performed with genuine charm. Even when the writing becomes shaky, he remains watchable.
Kalyani makes a decent debut. She is comfortable in the lighter scenes and shares a pleasant chemistry with Sharaf. But when the film moves into more emotional territory, she looks less steady. It is not that she is bad, but the performance becomes a little too heightened when the scenes around her are asking for less.
Then comes the interval stretch, and suddenly the film wakes up. Just when you think the story is heading somewhere neat and predictable, it throws in a turn that changes the mood entirely with shades of another popular Malayalam film. Best not to reveal it, but it works, and it is easily one of the better-written portions in the script. The second half is more enjoyable than the first, with the humour landing more often.
Writers Jai Vishu and Bibin Mohan seem more at ease creating comic confusion than deep emotional drama. One issue leads to another, characters keep colliding, and the film moves at a decent pace. Also helps that it runs for only around two hours and does not stretch itself too much. At times, the writing also feels like a cheerful mishmash of other crowd-pleasers from the genre, bringing to mind Bollywood films like Sorry Bhai, Badhaai Ho (inspired by the Malayalam film Pavithram) in the way family complications are mined for humour and sentiment.
Among the supporting cast, Jagadish is excellent as Rajkumar, hardly surprising now, and he gets a role with humour, regret, tenderness and authority, handling all of it beautifully. A later scene where he speaks about his Gulf years is especially good; the voice modulation alone says plenty. Sai Kumar gets a part that sits naturally on him as Marcose, Sneha's father, stern on the outside but not without feeling. Azees Nedumangad adds the right kind of goofiness as Ammu's uncle Ambarish.
Where Madhuvidhu trips is in the serious scenes, as almost every conflict here has a funny side and an emotional side, with the funny side usually working. The emotional side often comes loaded with clichés, loud dialogue and familiar melodrama, with some scenes needing softness but written instead in broad strokes. A late domestic abuse moment, too, though addressed at the end, is handled too casually and could have been written with more responsibility for a 2026 film. Hesham Abdul Wahab gives the film pleasant songs, though they also feel like tunes we have heard from him before in another shape.
All said, Madhuvidhu is watchable. Not consistently good, not particularly fresh, but watchable. A lot of the film stays afloat because of the easy charm at its centre and the strength of some finely judged supporting turns that add warmth and weight. Had the emotional moments landed with more conviction, this would have been a much sweeter ride.