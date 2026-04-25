The Chainsmokers meet Mohanlal ahead of Dallas concert, photo goes viral

DALLAS: The popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers recently met Indian cinema star Mohanlal ahead of their live performance in Dallas, with a photograph of their meeting quickly gaining widespread attention on social media.
The duo shared the image on their Instagram account, posing with Mohanlal, along with the caption: “Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal.”
In the photograph, Mohanlal appeared stylish in a printed short-sleeve shirt. The upper half featured a sky-blue base with large bird motifs in gold and brown tones, while the lower half was designed in a dark navy shade. He completed his look with blue denim jeans and a white inner T-shirt.
(With inputs from ANI)