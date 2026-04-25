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The Chainsmokers meet Mohanlal ahead of Dallas concert, photo goes viral

The duo shared the image on their Instagram account, posing with Mohanlal
Chainsmokers with Mohanlal
Chainsmokers with Mohanlal Photo | ANI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

DALLAS: The popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers recently met Indian cinema star Mohanlal ahead of their live performance in Dallas, with a photograph of their meeting quickly gaining widespread attention on social media.

The duo shared the image on their Instagram account, posing with Mohanlal, along with the caption: “Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal.”

In the photograph, Mohanlal appeared stylish in a printed short-sleeve shirt. The upper half featured a sky-blue base with large bird motifs in gold and brown tones, while the lower half was designed in a dark navy shade. He completed his look with blue denim jeans and a white inner T-shirt.

(With inputs from ANI)

Mohanlal
The Chainsmokers

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