Psychological thriller 'Unmadham' starring Kunchacko Boban set for August release

NEW DELHI: T-Series and Panorama Studios’ psychological thriller Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7.
Directed by Kiran Das, the film follows a police constable struggling with a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case that carries suspected supernatural undertones. As he investigates further, the mystery deepens, gradually blurring the boundaries between reality and delusion.
Describing his role, Boban said, “The film is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It’s a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time.”
Written by Shahi Kabir, the project is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra as creative producer.
Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, described the film as “layered with psychological intensity and an emotionally grounded narrative”.
“Unmadham is the kind of story that stays with you. The film’s unique blend of suspense with human conflict, set against a gripping investigative backdrop, makes it a compelling cinematic experience, and we at T-Series are proud to back such bold storytelling,” he said.
Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios added that the aim was to create “an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn’t”, noting that the collaboration with T-Series helped expand the film’s reach.
(With inputs from PTI)