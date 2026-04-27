Psychological thriller 'Unmadham' starring Kunchacko Boban set for August release

NEW DELHI: T-Series and Panorama Studios’ psychological thriller Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7.

Directed by Kiran Das, the film follows a police constable struggling with a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case that carries suspected supernatural undertones. As he investigates further, the mystery deepens, gradually blurring the boundaries between reality and delusion.

Describing his role, Boban said, “The film is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It’s a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time.”