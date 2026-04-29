Naslen's Mollywood Times pushed to new date

Confirming speculation over a possible delay, the makers of Mollywood Times have postponed the release of the Naslen-starrer to June 5. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on May 14. Notably, the announcement comes on the heels of Yash's biggie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups vacating its June 4 release slot after delaying its arrival once again.
Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times marks the filmmaker’s sophomore directorial after the impressive 2022 dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates.
Naslen plays an aspiring filmmaker named Vineeth Madhavan in the new film, which also stars Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen in key roles. It is scripted by Rekhachithram co-writer Ramu Sunil.
On the technical front, Mollywood Times has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music by Jakes Bejoy, with editing jointly handled by Abhinav and Nidhin Raj Arol.
Last seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Nalsen is also part of the Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka, Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan’s next with Suriya, and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming biggie Torpedo, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das and Ganapathi. The Premalu actor will also be featured in Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, the second instalment of the director's 2012 action thriller, and Mammootty-Khalid Rahman's Mattancherry Mafia, co-starring Asif.