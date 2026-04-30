Antony Varghese Pepe’s Kattalan gets a new release date

The makers of Antony Varghese Pepe’s Kattalan have announced that the film’s worldwide theatrical release has been postponed to May 28 from its earlier planned May 14 release.
This makes Kattalan the second Malayalam film after Naslen’s Mollywood Times to opt out of the crowded May 14 weekend. The date had also seen the scheduled release of Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan. As of now, Athiradi remains on course to hit theatres on May 14 as planned.
Directed by debutant Paul George, Kattalan is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, best known for backing Unni Mukundan’s action thriller Marco. The upcoming film is billed as a high-octane action entertainer set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. The screenplay is jointly written by Paul, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob, while the dialogues are penned by Unni R.
The cast includes Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan, making her Malayalam debut, alongside Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, Baby Jean, Hipster, Hanan Shaah, Parth Tiwari and Shibin S Raghav, among others.
The technical crew comprises B Ajaneesh Loknath as composer, Renadive as cinematographer and Shameer Muhammed as editor. The action sequences are choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, known for his work in Ong-Bak 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Jawan.
Meanwhile, the trailer of Kattalan will be unveiled in theatres on May 1 along with the release of the much-awaited spy thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal.