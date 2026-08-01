Sreenath Bhasi to lead Orijinal, first look unveiled

The makers of Orijinal, featuring Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role, unveiled the film's first look on Thursday. The poster shows Sreenath with his arms spread wide and his head lowered, standing in front of two clock faces. It carries the tagline, "Time travel crowned the wrong guy", while the accompanying social media caption reads, "Time traveller moves a chair. Suddenly ORIGINAL becomes ORIJINAL."
Written and directed by Ramees, Orijinal also stars Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Minnal Murali-fame Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Stini Francis, Gokulan, Aneesh Gopinath, Arun Pradeep and Subin Tarzan. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Faizal Fatli, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music composer Electronic Kili. It is produced by Maz Media and Ziku Films, with Harshad serving as co-producer. Details regarding Orijinal‘s genre, plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed.
Sreenath, who was last seen in the horror comedy Karakkam, also has the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons, Udumbanchola Vision, co-starring Mathew Thomas, and G1 as part of his upcoming lineup. Additionally, the Kumbalangi Nights actor is also headlining a Tamil film Vekkai, alongside GV Prakash.