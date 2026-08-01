Yogi Babu joins Saiju Kurup-starrer Harivarasanam

Yogi Babu has joined the cast of Saiju Kurup-starrer Harivarasanam, marking the Tamil actor's second outing in Malayalam. Saiju announced the update on social media on Friday by sharing a couple of photos of himself with Yogi.
Welcoming the Jailer actor to the project, Saiju wrote, "Harivarasanam, the divine tale continues. Happy to welcome onboard, Shri Yogi Babu. Get ready for an intense blend of emotion, devotion, and powerful storytelling." Details regarding his role are kept under wraps.
Directed by Rajesh Nair from a script by Dr K Ambadi, Harivarasanam is described by its makers as a "divine tale" and is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sajad Kakku, editing by Ajiesh Edamon and music by Ranjin Raj.
Yogi made his Malayalam debut with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph's 2024 comedy entertainer Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. Last seen in Gatta Kusthi 2, the Mandela actor is also part of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, in which he is expected to reprise his role from the first instalment.