Unmadham Movie Review: Fresh ideas diluted by dated resolutions

With Unmadham, Kunchacko Boban continues his lately discovered penchant for strong author-backed roles. The protagonist Shelly K (not Shahi K) is fed up with his police job, but clings on hesitantly only for his family's sustenance. Yet society, including his wife, mocks and insults him over his 'cinemakaaran' dreams, and you can see Kunchacko effortlessly embodying the body language of a worn-out, defeated man. With Shelly often ending up on the wrong side of things, the film tries hard to portray him as a victim of circumstances. However, that doesn't take away the fact that he is careless and irresponsible, both at work and home. It also justifies his wife's constant outbursts at him, even if it's at the risk of sounding a bit too harsh. It's a tightrope where the woman (named Sowmya, but nothing 'sowmyam' about her) could easily be vilified, but the nuanced writing and Lijomol's sincere performance are impactful enough to ensure we feel for her.