Mammootty begins shooting for Falimy director Nithish Sahadev's next, shares set photos

Mammootty has joined the sets of his upcoming untitled film, which is directed by Falimy-fame Nithish Sahadev. The veteran actor announced the development on Monday through his social media handles, sharing a carousel of photos from the shoot, which is taking place in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.
The yet-to-be-titled film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi in July and is backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany. Jimshi Khalid serves as the cinematographer, while Vishnu Vijay will be composing the music.
Originally announced in February 2025, the project is jointly scripted by Nithish and Anuraj OB, who previously penned Antony Varghese's 2022 film Oh Meri Laila. Earlier, Nithish had told us that the new film would be an action entertainer featuring Mammootty as a local gangster. The actor is also expected to speak the Malayalam dialect of the Marthandam-Nagercoil region for the role. Further details about its title and supporting cast are yet to be disclosed.
Nithish made his directorial debut with the Basil Joseph-starrer Falimy before making his Tamil debut with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, a political satire starring Jiiva that emerged as a box office success earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Mammootty's upcoming slate also includes Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra, Khalid Rahman's Mattancherry Mafia, co-starring Naslen and Asif Ali, and his return to Tamil cinema with Om Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, which is directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy and headlined by Dhanush.