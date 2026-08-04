Mammootty begins shooting for Falimy director Nithish Sahadev's next, shares set photos

Originally announced in February 2025, the project is jointly scripted by Nithish and Anuraj OB, who previously penned Antony Varghese's 2022 film Oh Meri Laila. Earlier, Nithish had told us that the new film would be an action entertainer featuring Mammootty as a local gangster. The actor is also expected to speak the Malayalam dialect of the Marthandam-Nagercoil region for the role. Further details about its title and supporting cast are yet to be disclosed.