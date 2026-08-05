Johnpaul George teases another 'epic' film with Tovino Thomas and Chethan Jayalal as Guppy turns 10

This Wednesday marks the 10th release anniversary of director Johnpaul George's Guppy, starring Tovino Thomas, Chethan Jayalal, Rohini, and Sreenivasan in important roles. On the special occasion, Johnpaul George penned an emotional note reflecting on its journey. Earlier in the day, the filmmaker shared that the film has been in his mind as a loving, aching memory and as a reminder. Subsequently, he shared stills from his recent meeting with his film's lead actors Tovino and Chethan. "A decade later, we reunite. An epic awaits," the filmmaker wrote, teasing another project with Tovino and Chethan.
Guppy was not a commercial success at the time of its release. Despite positive reviews from critics and initial audiences, the film failed to perform well at the box office. However, it went on to garner more appreciation in the subsequent years and is widely recognised as one of the best Malayalam films of the 2010s.
Guppy tells a story of family and belonging, and it explores the human tendency to rely on comfort zones during times of difficulty. The film also stars Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Vijilesh Karayad, Nandhana Varma, Dileesh Pothan, and Sudhi Koppa, among others.
The film's visuals by cinematographer Girish Gangadharan that resemble Gouache art earned much praise from critics at the time of its release. On the other hand, the music by Vishnu Vijay still has a massive fan base, especially for songs such as 'Gabrielinte' and 'Thaniye'.
Mukesh R Mehta of E4 Entertainment produced the film, with AV Anoop serving as a co-producer and CV Sarathi acting as an executive producer.
As the Guppy director reunites with its lead actors ten years later, audiences look forward to an even more 'epic' collaboration, an official announcement of which is expected anytime soon.