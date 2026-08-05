Johnpaul George teases another 'epic' film with Tovino Thomas and Chethan Jayalal as Guppy turns 10

This Wednesday marks the 10th release anniversary of director Johnpaul George's Guppy, starring Tovino Thomas, Chethan Jayalal, Rohini, and Sreenivasan in important roles. On the special occasion, Johnpaul George penned an emotional note reflecting on its journey. Earlier in the day, the filmmaker shared that the film has been in his mind as a loving, aching memory and as a reminder. Subsequently, he shared stills from his recent meeting with his film's lead actors Tovino and Chethan. "A decade later, we reunite. An epic awaits," the filmmaker wrote, teasing another project with Tovino and Chethan.