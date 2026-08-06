Lijomol Jose: I want to play lighter characters

One of the biggest reasons was simply the name Shahi Kabir. He's a writer who observes people with so much empathy, and the films and characters Shahi ikka has created make actors want to be part of his world. That was my first excitement. But beyond the name, I still had to be convinced by the story and the character. If I can't relate to a character or understand why they behave the way they do, I can't perform them convincingly. I also loved that this was a very different kind of police story from Shahi ikka's earlier films. Then there was the team: editor Kiran chettan making his directorial debut and my first collaboration with Chackochan.