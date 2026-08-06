Naslen's next with Madhu C Narayanan begins

Naslen's recently announced film with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan commenced production on Wednesday. The switch-on ceremony held in Fort Kochi was attended by the cast, crew, and other well-wishers. Dileesh Pothan, whom Madhu earlier assisted, did the customary switch-on.
The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Soubin Shahir, Baby Jean, Chandu Salimkumar, Poornima Indrajith, Haniya Nafisa, Franco, Anoop Mohandas, and Joji-fame Alister Alex. It is produced by Dr Ananthu Productions and Madhu's banner Silent Cat Films, marking the latter's maiden production venture.
Naslen has a strong lineup of films, including Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, Rohith VS's Tiki Taka, headlined by Asif Ali, and Tharun Moorthy's multistarrer, Torpedo. He is also making his Tamil debut with Jithu Madhavan's film with Suriya.
Following his production debut with Athiradi, Ananthu is next backing the debut feature film of popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku. The film’s Chennai schedule is set to commence on August 7. There’s also 40 Days of House Party, directed by debutante Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Jithu Madhavan, in the post-production phase. Two other projects are also set to be announced by the production house in the coming days.