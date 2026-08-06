Naslen's next with Madhu C Narayanan begins

Following his production debut with Athiradi, Ananthu is next backing the debut feature film of popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku. The film’s Chennai schedule is set to commence on August 7. There’s also 40 Days of House Party, directed by debutante Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Jithu Madhavan, in the post-production phase. Two other projects are also set to be announced by the production house in the coming days.