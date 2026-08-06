Soubin Shahir to star in Shahi Kabir's next

After the critically acclaimed Ela Veezha Poonchira, Soubin Shahir and Shahi Kabir are set to reunite for the latter's next directorial.
Shahi is scripting the film with Nidhish G, who co-wrote Ela Veezha Poonchira.
Shahi has confirmed it to be a police subject, but without the usual tropes of crime or investigation. Panorama Studios, which recently backed Unmadham, the psychological thriller scripted by Shahi, is also producing the new film. It also has Unmadham director Kiran Das serving as the editor.
A former policeman himself, Shahi has consistently explored various facets of police life and the psychological challenges of the profession. His film Unmadham, which hit screens on July 31, carries autobiographical elements, with Kunchacko Boban playing Shelly, an ordinary constable who dreams of becoming a screenwriter. Through Shelly's obsession with an unnatural death believed to be cursed, the film examines the character's deteriorating mental state.
Apart from this, Shahi is also in talks with Mohanlal for a police-investigation drama, the scripting for which is still underway.