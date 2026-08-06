Soubin Shahir to star in Shahi Kabir's next

A former policeman himself, Shahi has consistently explored various facets of police life and the psychological challenges of the profession. His film Unmadham, which hit screens on July 31, carries autobiographical elements, with Kunchacko Boban playing Shelly, an ordinary constable who dreams of becoming a screenwriter. Through Shelly's obsession with an unnatural death believed to be cursed, the film examines the character's deteriorating mental state.