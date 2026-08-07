Anali makers reveal Leona Lishoy's creepy first look ahead of JioHotstar premiere

The makers of Anali unveiled the first-look poster of Leona Lishoy from the upcoming Malayalam web series on Wednesday. The poster features the actor in a close-up portrait, sporting a creepy half-smile. Sharing it on social media, the makers captioned the post, "Behind every smile, a line. Love. Lies. Cyanide." The show is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar.
Written and directed by Aadu filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas, Anali marks his web series debut. The show, produced by Asiaville Studios, is jointly scripted by Midhun and John Manthrickal, who have previously collaborated on Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, Alamara and Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.
Leona plays the lead character Mariya in Anali, while Nikhila Vimal and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath appear in prominent roles. The series is reportedly inspired by the infamous Koodathayi cyanide killings, the high-profile Kerala case in which Jolly Joseph was accused of murdering six members of her family over 14 years. Leona is said to portray a character modelled on Jolly.
Leona was recently seen in Valathu Vashathe Kallan and the Tamil film 29.