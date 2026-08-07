Anali makers reveal Leona Lishoy's creepy first look ahead of JioHotstar premiere

Leona plays the lead character Mariya in Anali, while Nikhila Vimal and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath appear in prominent roles. The series is reportedly inspired by the infamous Koodathayi cyanide killings, the high-profile Kerala case in which Jolly Joseph was accused of murdering six members of her family over 14 years. Leona is said to portray a character modelled on Jolly.