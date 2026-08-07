Farhan Akhtar to present Ranjith Sajeev's Half

Farhan Akhtar is set to present the vampire thriller Half, under his Excel Entertainment banner. The producer is set to distribute the film in North India, along with his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani and AA Films.
Half is directed by Golam-fame Samjad, who has written the script along with Praveen Viswanath, his collaborator on Golam (2024). The upcoming film will star Ranjith Sajeev, who headlined the 2024 film, and Aiswarya Raj, who starred in Officer on Duty, as two half-blooded vampires.
Amala Paul and Abbas are also a part of the cast of Half. Abbas was last seen in the GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Happy Raj.
The crew of the film includes composer Midhun Mukundan, director of photography Pappinu, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, production designer Mohandas, and action designer Very Tri Yulisman.
Ranjith's parents, Anne and Sajeev are producing the film under their Fragrant Nature Films Creations banner.
Haalf is set to have its world premiere at the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival.