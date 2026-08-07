First look of Saiju Kurup's Aaram out, gets release window

Directed by Rajesh Parameswaran and written by Vishnu Ramachandran, Aaram is slated to hit theatres in September, though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed. According to the makers, the film revolves around “the unexpected events that unfold in the life of an honest police officer, the inner conflicts he experiences, and the gripping investigation that follows.” It also stars Siddique, Askar Ali, Anju Kurian, Sudheesh, Unni Lalu, Ajith Koshy, Manoj KU, Shaheen Siddique, Appunni Sasi, Meera Vasudevan, Vaishnavi Kalyani, Surabhi Santhosh, Latha Das, Gokulan, Riyas Narmakala, Jayaraj Warrier, Kabani Saira, Shreya Jayadeep and Eric Adam in prominent roles.