Malayalam

It's a wrap for Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim's Gracias El Clasico

Directed by Muhsin Parari, Gracias El Clasico marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim
Cast and crew of Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim's Gracias El Clasico
Cast and crew of Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim's Gracias El Clasico
CE Features
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The makers of Gracias El Clasico announced on Thursday that filming has been completed on the upcoming film starring Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim. Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote, "That's a wrap," alongside photos of the cast and crew.

Directed by Muhsin Parari, Gracias El Clasico marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya. The film also reunites Tovino with Muhsin after Thallumaala and is jointly scripted by the director and Zakariya Mohammed of Sudani from Nigeria fame.

Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim unveil new film Gracias El Clasico during Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash

Described by Tovino as a relationship drama rooted in family dynamics, Gracias El Clasico explores marriage, romance and the emotional realities of life after relationships move beyond the conventional "happily ever after" phase. Football is expected to play a significant thematic role in the film.

Tovino Thomas: El Clasico will be about love and family relationships

The technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Thandassery, editor Bles Thomas and composer Sushin Shyam. It is produced by Saji Ali, Abbas Thirunavaya, Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid, with Pradeep CS and Shanir MK serving as co-producers.

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Tovino Thomas
Gracias El Clasico
Nazriya Nazim

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