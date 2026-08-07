It's a wrap for Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim's Gracias El Clasico

The makers of Gracias El Clasico announced on Thursday that filming has been completed on the upcoming film starring Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim. Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote, "That's a wrap," alongside photos of the cast and crew.
Directed by Muhsin Parari, Gracias El Clasico marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya. The film also reunites Tovino with Muhsin after Thallumaala and is jointly scripted by the director and Zakariya Mohammed of Sudani from Nigeria fame.
Described by Tovino as a relationship drama rooted in family dynamics, Gracias El Clasico explores marriage, romance and the emotional realities of life after relationships move beyond the conventional "happily ever after" phase. Football is expected to play a significant thematic role in the film.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Thandassery, editor Bles Thomas and composer Sushin Shyam. It is produced by Saji Ali, Abbas Thirunavaya, Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid, with Pradeep CS and Shanir MK serving as co-producers.