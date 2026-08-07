Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Ottam Thullal postponed again

The release of the Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Ottam Thullal has been postponed once again. Director G Marthandan announced the decision through social media, citing the heavy rain and flooding across Kerala as the reason for the delay.
The film was slated to hit theatres on August 7 after being rescheduled from its original July 24 release to avoid a box office clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan. The makers have not announced a new release date.
Billed as a family entertainer set against a rural backdrop, Ottam Thullal also stars Vijayaraghavan, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pauly Valsan, Tini Tom, Manoj KU, Sreepath and Binu Sasiram, who has also penned the screenplay. Presented by Aadhya Sajith, the film is produced by Mohanan Nellikkat under the GKS Productions banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Johnkutty and composer Rahul Raj.
Marthandan, who made his directorial debut with Mammootty’s Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, has also directed Acha Dhin, Paavada, Johny Johny Yes Appa and Maharani.
Vishnu, meanwhile, was last seen in Kiran Narayanan's Revolver Rinko.