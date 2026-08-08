Thudakkam Movie Review: Vismaya Mohanlal and Aashish Joe Antony impress in a formulaic Thudakkam

Ironically, the film's biggest disappointment has to be its most awaited part — the Mohanlal cameo. The makers already revealed that the character was included at a later stage on Mohanlal's suggestion, and it clearly shows. It initially feels nice to see him not play the saviour, but when he is about to leave the scene after a quick pep talk and meta talk ('Make your father proud'), Jude suddenly seems to have remembered, 'Oh wait, that's Mohanlal, I need to use him more'. What follows is a lame action sequence that’s too desperate to please the gallery. To see Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor casually walking in and breaking the fourth wall in a serious film, in the midst of a serious situation, doesn't quite sit well. In fact, they stand out, oddly.