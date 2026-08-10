Nivin Pauly's next with Rukmini Vasanth and Aju Varghese goes on floors

Nivin Pauly has multiple other projects at various stages of production. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, his film with Premalu director Girish AD and actor Mamitha Baiju, has wrapped production and is set for August 21 release. Meanwhile, his film with director Ram, titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, is slated for an October 01 release. The actor's upcoming projects include Benz with Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan, Dear Students with Nayanthara, and his landmark 50th film with Premam director Alphonse Puthren.