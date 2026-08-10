Nivin Pauly's next with Rukmini Vasanth and Aju Varghese goes on floors

Earlier this Sunday, Nivin Pauly announced that he has commenced shooting his next film, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Aju Varghese. The actor made the announcement while sharing pictures from the pooja ceremony. Reportedly a romantic-comedy, the film is helmed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey co-writer Nashid Famy in his directorial debut from a screenplay he has written with Nidhin Nagesh.
Tentatively titled NP51, the film marks the Malayalam debut of actor Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her roles in the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello franchise and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. Meanwhile, it reunites Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese after their collaboration on this year's blockbuster Sarvam Maya. The cast also includes Jagadish, Kalaranjini and Ashokan.
The film is a co-produced venture between Charlie and Nayattu director Martin Prakkat's eponymous banner and Nivin's Pauly Jr Pictures, in addition to Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair of Green Room Productions. On the other hand, Green Room Release is attached to it as the distributor.
On the technical front, NP 51 has music by Electronic Kili, cinematography by Bablu Aju, and editing by Kannan Mohan. The makers are expected to reveal further details about the project in the near future, including its title, story, and additional cast.
Nivin Pauly has multiple other projects at various stages of production. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, his film with Premalu director Girish AD and actor Mamitha Baiju, has wrapped production and is set for August 21 release. Meanwhile, his film with director Ram, titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, is slated for an October 01 release. The actor's upcoming projects include Benz with Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan, Dear Students with Nayanthara, and his landmark 50th film with Premam director Alphonse Puthren.
On the other hand, Rukmini Vasanth is awaiting the August 26 release of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, among others. Her upcoming films also include Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel and co-starring Jr NTR, which is expected to release on June 11 next year.